Police: Pair wanted for burglarizing storage units in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal police continue working to identify two suspects wanted in an ongoing burglary investigation.
According to a Facebook post by the Petal Police Department, the suspects, a man and woman, broke into several storage units on the night of Nov. 7.
The suspects were captured on surveillance cameras with the man carrying a pair of bolt cutters. The video shows the alleged burglars were driving a white Nissan Rogue with possible damage to the front passenger side.
Anyone with information about the suspects or burglaries is asked to call the Petal Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers.
