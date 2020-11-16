Pine Belt Prep Football-Week XI-Roundup II

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday night, Biloxi High School running back Kk Kendrick turned in a jaw-dropping performance.
But Oak Grove High School simply revved up The Machine on its way to another convincing win.
Kendrick rushed for 365 yards and three touchdowns for the Indians, but the Warriors scored four unanswered touchdowns to end the second quarter and open the third on their way to a 54-34 victory on the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Oak Grove has averaged a little more than 50 points a game this season. In nine games played, the Warriors have scored 52 points or more six times and been held to less than 40 points only once.
Oak Grove led 14-7 after one quarter before a 1-yard run by Biloxi quarterback Tristan Pearson tied the game early in the second quarter.
A Kabe Barnett touchdown pass pushed he Warriors back in front, but Kendrick’s 75-yard touchdown run knotted the score at 21-21.
But the Warriors (10-0) scored twice to close out the first half, putting them ahead 34-21, then scored twice more to open the second half.
The second touchdown in the third quarter came on an interception return by Jaylon Aborom.
Biloxi (6-4) added scoring runs by Kendrick and Pearson over the final two quarters sandwiched around an Oak Grove score.
Barnett threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a fourth, while running back Courtland Harris not only ran for 74 yards and two touchdowns, but threw for a third score.
E.J. Newell Jr. added 46 rushing yards on eight carries.
Tyrell Pollard had six catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns, while Jordan Coleman had three catches for 58 yards.
Michael Reese caught a 15-yard TD pass, while Trayvon Moore hauled in a 3-yard scoring pass from Harris.
Oak Grove will host Harrison Central High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Red Rebels (8-2) defeated Pearl High School 49-21 Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A few days earlier, Taylorsville quarterback Ty Keyes had been honored for a third time as Class 2A’s “Mr. Football.”
Friday night, he showed why.
Keyes completed 13-of-14 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns and ran for22 yards and another score on three carries as the Tartars overwhelmed the Tornadoes in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs,
Taylorsville (9-1), the defending state champion, started early and never let up, leading 27-7 after one quarter and 41-6 at halftime.
The Tartars only loss this season was to Class 5A strongman West Jones High School.
Running back Jeff Pittman balanced out the Taylorsville offense, rushing for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, while freshman Colby Craft added 59 yards and a score on nine carries.
Tyrese Keyes led the receiving corps with five catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. Arterious Miller had four catches for 75 yards and a touchdown, Jalon Clark had two receptions for 58 yards and Karson Evans came up with a 32-yard touchdown catch.
The Tartars will host Union High School at 7 p.m. Friday in the semifinals of the Class 2A South State playoffs. The Yellowjackets (9-2) advanced with a 64-44 victory over Wesson High School Friday.
MAGNOLIA, Miss. (WDAM) _D.J. Richardbey and Tyron Holston scored two touchdowns each as the Hornets logged their eighth consecutive victory Friday by dispatching the Eagles in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Richardbey rushed for 149 yards and two scores on 23 carries, Holston finished with 61 yards and tw touchdowns on 10 carries and Gregory Swann had 98 yards rushing on 14 carries.
The Hornets (8-3), the defending Class 4A South State champions, led 21-0 after one quarter before Wesson scored in the second quarter.
But that would turn out to be the lone score for the Eagles (6-4) and Poplarville tacked on the only score of the second half with a fourth-quarter touchdown.
Wesson got 104 yards and touchdown from Kam Reynolds and 67 yards on 14 carries.
Poplarville will host North Pike at 7 p.m. Friday. The Jaguars (8-1) handed Newton County High School its lone loss of the season Friday, 31-28.
