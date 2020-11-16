Perry County Sheriff’s Office seeking info on two commercial burglaries

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after two commercial burglaries early Sunday morning.
The first burglary happened around 1 a.m. at the Catfish Wagon in Runnelstown. According to the sheriff’s office, someone smashed a window and stole a cash register with approximately $40 in change inside it.
The second burglary happened at Bobbie’s Country Store in the Buck Creek community around 2:30 a.m. The sheriff’s office said someone tried to kick the back door in but was scared off by the sound of an alarm.
Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said he believes the same suspect is responsible for both burglaries.
The sheriff’s office has surveillance pictures of the suspect inside the Catfish Wagon and video of the vehicle used in the Bobbie’s County Store burglary.
If you have any information regarding these two burglaries, you are asked to contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 601-964-8461 or leave an anonymous tip with Perry County Crimestoppers by phone at 601-964-7867 or online at p3tips.com.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.