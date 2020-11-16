Ole Miss vs Texas A&M postponed due to COVID outbreak

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) (Source: Michael Woods)
By Jacob Gallant | November 16, 2020 at 11:09 AM CST - Updated November 16 at 1:26 PM

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss' football game against Texas A&M will not take place this weekend.

The game, originally scheduled for November 21, is postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 within the Texas A&M football team.

This weekend, Ole Miss was one of six SEC teams to actually play their scheduled games, with the remaining games called off because of COVID-19.

Texas A&M was one of the teams that did not play because of the restrictions.

The game is currently on tap to be rescheduled to December 19 because Texas A&M already has a make-up game scheduled for December 12.

Ole Miss currently stands at 3-4 with three games left on the schedule.

