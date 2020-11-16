Miss. Sen. Fillingane appointed to leadership role in Judiciary Committee

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As the year winds down, state lawmakers are looking toward the coming year and preparing for the next legislative session.
Several members in the state senate will be taking over new committee roles due to vacancies created there.
Mississippi District 41 Sen. Joey Fillingane will be the new chair of the Judiciary B Committee, which was left vacant after District 42 Sen. Brice Wiggins was appointed chair to the Judiciary A Committee.
These committee leaders have influence over legislation brought before them.
“With this opportunity, I was able to be moved to the Judiciary B Committee in the Senate, which oversees all the criminal law, all this criminal justice reform that we’ve been hearing about, so it’s going to be a really exciting committee,” Fillingane said. “Of course, I’m a lawyer by trade, so this is sort of right up my alley as far as the type of legislation we’ll be looking at in the Judiciary Committee.”
The Mississippi Legislature will reconvene the first week of January 2021.
