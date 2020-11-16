Man charged in Perry County stabbing, three others sought

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office charged one man and is seeking three others after a Sunday stabbing.
Deputies responded to the stabbing at a home off of Walter Myers Road and found a man suffering from several stab wounds.
William Richie Daughtrey Jr., 39, was arrested at the scene and charged with accessory before the fact of aggravated assault, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s department is looking for three others, John Brewer, Cory Clark and Ralph Ryals, in connection to the case.
The victim was transported to Forrest General Hospital and is stable.
The investigation is ongoing and is possibly gang related, according to the sheriff’s office.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the three others wanted, you are asked to contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 601-964-8461 or leave an anonymous tip with Perry County Crime Stoppers at 601-964-7867. You can also leaves anonymous tips at p3tips.com.
