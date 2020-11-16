Law firm packs food boxes for Extra Table

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Bryan Nelson Law Firm in Hattiesburg boxed more than 100 food donations for Extra Table Monday.
The firm hosted a packing party where employees and volunteers came out to help fill boxes with non-perishable food items.
This is part of the Neighbors Feeding Neighbors campaign by Extra Table.
Volunteers say with the need for donations on the rise because of the pandemic, they’re happy to be lending a hand.
“The need for food in the food banks has been drastically increasing during the pandemic," said attorney William Whitehead Jr. "We’re here to do our part to help our community and people that are in need.”
The boxes will be given to food banks in Hattiesburg, Petal and Sumrall.
For more information on how you can lend a hand with the nonprofit, you can visit its website.
