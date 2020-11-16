4 from Jones County arrested for stolen firearm

4 from Jones County arrested for stolen firearm
From left to right: Daniel Grayson, Javion Smith, Samuel Peters and Frank Nixon were arrested on a stolen firearm charge Friday. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Tim Doherty | November 16, 2020 at 1:17 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 2:10 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four men from Jones County were arrested Friday for possession of a stolen firearm.

According to a release from the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers arrested the men near the intersection of Seventh Street and 31st Avenue.

Charged after an investigation were:

  • Frank Nixon, 24, of Laurel
  • Samuel Peters, 22, of Laurel
  • Javion Smith,18, of Jones County
  • Daniel Grayson, 27, of Laurel

All four were charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Grayson also had active arrest warrants from Jones County.

All four men were charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
All four men were charged with possession of a stolen firearm. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

All four were booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.