4 from Jones County arrested for stolen firearm

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four men from Jones County were arrested Friday for possession of a stolen firearm.
According to a release from the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers arrested the men near the intersection of Seventh Street and 31st Avenue.
Charged after an investigation were:
- Frank Nixon, 24, of Laurel
- Samuel Peters, 22, of Laurel
- Javion Smith,18, of Jones County
- Daniel Grayson, 27, of Laurel
All four were charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Grayson also had active arrest warrants from Jones County.
All four were booked into the Forrest County Jail.
