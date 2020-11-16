Jasper County supervisors rescind bid approval for new abulance service

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Board of Supervisors reviewed and rejected a contract for CareMed to provide ambulance services to the county during Monday’s meeting.
In October, the board approved a bid from CareMe, an ambulance provider company, to begin ambulance services in December.
After reviewing the contract, a few board members had issues with the dispatch plan and long-term pricing.
The board voted 3-3 to rescind the approval of the bid and begin the process again with more specific requirements for the bids.
