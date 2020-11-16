It’s Waffle House in a can: Bacon & Kegs! ale

The brew is flavored with a salty, savory and smokey bacon extract. (Source: Oconee Brewing Company)
By Ed Payne | November 16, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 5:31 PM

(Gray News) – If you’d like a little bacon with your beer, a Georgia brewer and Waffle House have a collaboration for you.

The Oconee Brewing company calls its creation “Bacon & Kegs!”

“The beloved scent of bacon stands out from the typical medium hop aroma of a red ale,” the brewer’s website says.

“The malty sweetness of the base beer blends perfectly with the salty, savory, and smokey bacon extract to create a delicious and unique beer.”

The company says the brew pairs well with breakfast food items.

Anyone surprised?

