Great American Car and Truck show set for Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg is hosting it’s annual Great American Car and Truck show on Saturday.
It will be going on from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
The event features hundreds of antique cars and trucks, food and family fun.
There are ten class options with more than $8,500 in prizes.
All proceeds benefit the church’s auto ministry.
“Our auto ministry allows us to be able to give back and serve many in the community who have needs," said associate pastor Drew McDonald. "Whether it’s just repairs on a vehicle or a vehicle itself, we just really look forward to being able to serve people in the hub through our ministry.”
Admission to the car show is free.
