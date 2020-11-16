Chilly overnight will give way to beautiful Tuesday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Temperatures will fall back to around 40 overnight. It looks like a few spots may sneak some readings in the upper 30s, but a widespread frost isn’t anticipated.
Tuesday will be another seasonably nice day with highs around 70 and plenty of sunshine. Wednesday will be equally as nice. Expect almost a repeat performance from Tuesday, with maybe just slightly cooler conditions with highs still around 70.
Thursday, the clouds start to increase, but these should just be high clouds. Highs will still top out around 70. Friday, a few passing fair-weather cumulus clouds will be in the mix with highs in the mid-70s as the wind steers back around to come off the Gulf.
This weekend, a front will try to ease past during the evening Sunday. This will offer passing clouds with a 10% to 20% chance for a shower both days. Don’t cancel any plans. Just keep an eye on the sky.
Next week, it looks like we will see a parade of fronts swing through the area. The current set of data would suggest that the first one will be Sunday night, another Tuesday and perhaps a third on Friday.
It is something we will watch closely, but it looks like only one of these fronts will offer any meaningful rainfall, and that looks to be the front on Friday. It is something we will monitor closely.
