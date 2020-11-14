Gametime - Week 11

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The high school playoffs heated up on Friday the 13th. Here’s a look at some of the football scores from around the Pine Belt:
- Hattiesburg (50) South Jones (10)
- Laurel (30) East Central (28)
- West Jones (35) Picayune (23)
- Oak Grove (54) Biloxi (34)
- Columbia (22) Hazlehurst (0)
- West Marion (55) Kemper County (20)
- Taylorsville (47) Philadelphia (6)
- Wayne Academy (49) Brookhaven Academy (21)
- Madison-Ridgeland Academy (42) PCS (14)
- Magee (21) Morton (10)
- Poplarville (27) South Pike (6)
- D’Iberville (33) Petal (31)
- Raleigh (50) Forest (28)
