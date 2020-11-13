Zeta Phi Beta alumni chapter donates to SeMRHI Pink Ribbon Fund

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Lamda Kappa Zeta alumni chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority presented a $500 check to the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative Pink Ribbon Fund Friday morning.
The Pink Ribbon Fund helps pay breast cancer-related bills for people without insurance or struggling to pay the bills.
“We help them pay the cost for their treatments and many other services, hospital bills, doctor bills, their medications, travel to get their services,” says Kaye Ray, the Pink Ribbon Fund administrator. “We not only will pay if they don’t have insurance, but we will pay what their insurance doesn’t pay, and we don’t ask any questions outside of bills.”
The chapter donated to the national Susan G. Komen Foundation for Breast Cancer education month as a part of the sorority’s philanthropy initiative.
Patricia Thompson, a Hattiesburg chapter member, says they and wanted to make a local donation as well. The women chose the Pink Ribbon Fund to help support local women with their breast cancer diagnosis.
“They will help women to get mammograms that are not 50,” Thompson said. "This is for women that are between 40 and 49 that cannot afford any insurance but they have a high family risk, they feel a nodule on their breast, so this fund, this foundation, will help those women obtain mammograms.”
Ray thanked the women for the donation saying.
“We have many sponsors that help us every year, which we couldn’t do it without our sponsors and donations," Ray said.
