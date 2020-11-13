Wayne Academy’s Will Hodo signs with Alabama

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s a big week for Will Hodo as his Wayne Academy Jaguars prepare to host Brookhaven Academy in the semifinals of the MAIS 4A playoffs.
It became an even bigger week when Hodo signed a baseball scholarship with the University of Alabama on Thursday morning.
The 6-foot-3 Hodo expects to play corner infield or outfield for the Crimson Tide, eager to join a program that finished the 2020 season 16-1 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Hodo batted .532 with 18 runs-batted-in and four homers in the Jaguars' abbreviated season. He was also undefeated on the mound with a 0.07 earned-run-average.
“I think my coaches, coach [Justin] Ainsworth and coach [Ronnie Joe] Parker, they really helped shape me into the player I am today and the person also,” Hodo said. “I think both of those aspects really helped me.”
“When Will was a junior high kid, I knew without a doubt he could play Division I baseball,” said Wayne Academy head coach Justin Ainsworth. “We’re excited for him. He sets a good example for these younger kids and he’s really good on and off the field.”
