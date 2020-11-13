Warm up expected following cool morning

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with clear skies and temperatures in the upper 40s.
Today will be nice and mostly sunny. Highs will top out into the mid-70s. You’ll need a jacket for those Friday night football games as temperatures will fall into the low 60s and upper 50s this evening. Lows tonight will bottom out in the low 50s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
A front will bring a few clouds and maybe a stray shower as it passes through late on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.
Next week will feel more fall-like as cooler air arrives on Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s for the first half of next week with sunny skies. Morning lows will be chilly as we dip down into the low 40s!
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.