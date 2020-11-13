UK’s “Yorkshire Ripper” serial killer Peter Sutcliffe dies

This Jan. 5, 1981 file photos shows Peter William Sutcliffe, 35, under a blanket at right, being led from Dewsbury Magistrates Court in Dewsbury by police officers. On Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, Britain’s Prison Service said that serial killer Peter Sutcliffe _ known as the "Yorkshire Ripper" died in the hospital. Sutcliffe was serving a life sentence after being convicted of murdering 13 women in northern England between 1975 and 1980. (Source: AP Photo/Pyne, file)