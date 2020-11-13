Palazzo: Trump has ‘every right’ to continue to contest election

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo visited Camp Shelby Friday and said that President Donald Trump has a right to continue his fight over the Nov. 3 general election.
“He has every right to continue the procedures and processes that he’s taken,” Palazzo said.
“If he believes there was fraudulent activity or corruption that took place, it has to be uncovered, it has to be looked into, because regardless if you’re supporting Trump or supporting Biden, we need to have a 100% confidence that our elections are not tampered with,” Palazzo added.
Palazzo was at Camp Shelby to help welcome a new private company that will coordinate advanced training at the post.
That company, called Guard Unit, will establish a team of advisors at the post, called the Adaptive Threat Force.
Meanwhile, Palazzo also spoke about the possibility of President-elect Joe Biden getting daily intelligence briefings.
Trump has said no to that, but many of his GOP allies think Biden should have access to that information.
“I don’t oppose it,” Palazzo said. “I mean, there’s a 50-50 chance right now that he could be the president-elect in the near future.”
“There’s real-world threats out there,” Palazzo said. “There are people who love the fact that Americans are at each other’s throats. Our two parties can’t get along, we can’t govern, showing massive amounts of dysfunction, not just here in our nation, but we’re advertising it around the world for our enemies to see. So, they’re really enjoying this. But, however it turns out, they need to be ready to hit the ground running.”
Palazzo cut the ribbon to officially unveil the Adaptive Threat Force.
