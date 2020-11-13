Oak Grove graduate elected Harvard student body president

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Noah Harris has been elected president of Harvard University’s Undergraduate Council.
“I’m really grateful that the student body is entrusting me with such a historic and unprecedented moment," Harris said. "To make the right moves and to really bring their voices to the forefront. I just never expected that I would be in a position to run for this.”
The 2018 Oak Grove graduate has served in different roles on the undergraduate council since his first year at Harvard, including finance committee chair his freshman year and treasurer his sophomore year.
Harris says he’s always believed in the council’s vision of ‘building tomorrow’s Harvard’ and plans to continue improving the university.
“I really think that, even though Harvard is great, it can be so much better," Harris said. "That’s why I decided to run.”
Harris and his Vice President Jenny Gan have already started implementing several programs and projects to help with student life on campus.
“We’re already starting to create a storage program to allow all students on campus to store their belongings in a warehouse until next fall," Harris said. "A number of other programs like a headspace partnership app to provide mindfulness and meditation. We helped negotiate a Lyft partnership with the university to provide Lyft credits as well as more efficient transportation for students.”
Harris is the first African-American man to be elected by the student body in this role, which he said is something he’s not taking lightly.
“Some of the racial tension that occurred this past summer, with George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and all the protests," Harris said. "Just making that statement and it being now, in such a crazy time in this country, that’s really a blessing too.”
Harris will officially be sworn in Dec. 6.
He is a political science major and plans to advance to law school.
Gan is a neuroscience major from Cleveland, Ohio.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.