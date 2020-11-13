Mustangs meet Picayune in playoffs for 3rd straight year

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - West Jones knows exactly what’s in store on Friday.
Picayune – a team the Mustangs face for the third straight season in the playoffs; a team that runs the football over 90 percent of the team.
The trick for West Jones is figuring out how to stop the Maroon Tide in Friday night’s class 5A playoff opener.
“We jokingly say they play in a phone booth and we don’t mean literally but at the same time, they’re not going to trick you,” said West Jones head coach Scott Pierson. “They’re not going to fool you. They’re going to line up and impose their will on you and you gotta find a way to match what they’re doing.”
