Miss. reports more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 5 additional deaths reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 131,900.
MSDH reported 1,305 COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 131,970 cases and 3,519 deaths.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 14,733 COVID-19 cases and 391 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 1,096 cases, 31 deaths
- Forrest: 3,365 cases, 83 deaths
- Greene: 543 cases, 19 deaths
- Jasper: 763 cases, 20 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 494 cases, 15 deaths
- Jones: 3,207 cases, 85 deaths
- Lamar: 2,567 cases, 46 deaths
- Marion: 1,027 cases, 46 deaths
- Perry: 581 cases, 24 deaths
- Wayne: 1,090 cases, 22 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 111,430 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 1.15 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
