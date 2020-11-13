Miss. Military Dept. partners with private company to provide advanced training at Shelby

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Military Department and a West Virginia-based company have partnered to provide advanced training to service personnel at Camp Shelby.
Friday, a ribbon was cut to officially welcome Guard Unit to the post.
The company will provide Adaptive Threat Force training to units at Camp Shelby.
That type of training involves a team of advisors who provide “sparring partners” to expand techniques and capabilities beyond traditional training.
This will be the second team the company has put together.
The first is located at the Marine Corps War Fighting Lab in Quantico, Virginia.
“Camp Shelby is an incredibly permissive environment, where we can try new things very easily and learn best practices,” said Dan Schmitt, team leader for Adaptive Threat Force.
A memorandum of understanding was also signed Friday between the company and the Mississippi Military Department.
“We’re moving globally away from a terrorism fight to a force on force fight with a near-peer competitor,” said Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, Mississippi’s adjutant general.
“We’ve got to be ready to meet those type threats from those near-peer competitors and this company employs a lot of those techniques into our training.”
Schmitt says the team at Camp Shelby should be assembled within the next year.
The Mississippi Military Department says the training offered by the company should begin sometime in the next three years.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.