Hub City musician to open show for major R&B artist

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A musician from the Pine Belt is set to open a show for a major R&B artist soon.
Josh Waters is a Hattiesburg native, now living in Atlanta, and he makes R&B and soul music.
Waters is opening for R&B artist Tank at the Lawn at Lake Terrace in the spring of 2021. The show was originally set for Nov. 14, 2020, but is being postponed.
Waters spoke about the opportunity, saying it is a humbling experience for him to come back to his hometown to open a show of this caliber.
“I would use the word divinity,” said Waters. “It’s extremely divine in my opinion when I think about the artist who I’m opening up for. He’s one of my favorite vocalists, so I couldn’t have put these puzzle pieces together, you know. So, when I got the phone call and they asked me to open up, I was completely blown away. Because when I think about the progress and the steps I’ve made and the strides I’ve made as an artist when I think of someone at this caliber like Tank, what better space for him to see me in than my hometown.”
Waters Hattiesburg roots run deep since he is the son of Odis Waters, who was very influential both in his journey as an artist and in the Hub City. Odis has a monument in Vernon Dahmer Park in honor of his work in the community.
Although his dad died in 2003, Josh explains how he continues to influence him as a musician.
“He played a big, big role in the community especially here on this side of town, very involved with the kids and for me being his son and watching how involved he was, it kind of inspired me to want to do something,” said Waters. “Even though it’s music it’s still geared towards being an assistance toward people in some way, shape, form or fashion. So my dad was and is still one of the biggest inspirations for me.”
