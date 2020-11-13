9 Hattiesburg Fire Dept. employees test positive for COVID-19 since Oct. 31

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg announced Friday that nine employees of the Hattiesburg Fire Department have tested positive since Oct. 31, bringing the total number of cases in the city’s workforce to 44 since March.
According to the city, a few of the employees worked on the same shift, but most were from different stations and tracing indicates exposure occurred while they were off duty.
Employees who had direct or indirect exposure to these cases have been notified and are being tested, none of which have come back positive so far. Other employees who did not have direct or indirect exposure can also be tested if they wish.
The fire department has partnered with the Forrest County Emergency Management District to use fogger spray to disinfect stations and trucks moving forward.
The city provided the following dates for the positive test dates and the employees' last day of work:
