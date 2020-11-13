Downtown Hattiesburg hosts Holiday Open House Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Downtown Hattiesburg will host its annual Holiday Open House on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Merchants will be offering a special shopping experience beginning that morning and with additional shopping hours for the public to enjoy in the evening.
The Holiday Open House will feature downtown merchants offering one-day only specials from participating merchants including Main Street Books, Walnut Square Gifts and Stationery, McKenzie’s On Main, The Lucky Rabbit and others.
Downtown Hattiesburg executive director Andrea Saffle says the event is an opportunity for the community to support local businesses, which in turn supports the community.
“The importance of shopping local obviously is spending your money in your local community," Shaffle said. "So that money stays in the community. It stays and fixes the potholes in your community. Beyond that, shopping local is where you find unique gifts. Lots of times they’re one of a kind items, they may local artists. Come and spend the day, come down and have breakfast at Southbound or Blue Jazz, stroll around, do some shopping and just stay for the evening.”
Downtown eateries will also be open for delicious eats in between shopping, inviting patrons to wine & dine. For a twist on classic holiday shopping, patrons 21 years or older can enjoy a cocktail or glass of wine while browsing in the downtown entertainment district. The district permits walking with to-go alcoholic beverages in the designated area if participating and not driving.
Downtown restaurants and pubs open on Saturday include The Porter, SoPro Taproom, Nellie’s Chicken and Daiquiris, Blu Jazz Café, Fairley’s Wings and More, FIKA Swedish Café and Southbound Bagel.
Hattiesburg’s Holiday Open House is an in-person event for the public to enjoy but they ask that you wear a face mask while indoors shopping.
More information about participating businesses and times can be found inside participating merchants or on the Downtown Hattiesburg Facebook page.
