Arkansas officer killed in the line of duty was a father, 5-year veteran of police department

“I am proud of Chief Smith, and all law enforcement who successfully ended an all-night manhunt and pursuit in two states, to apprehend the suspect wanted for this heinous act. I pray that all of God’s wrath and judgment crushes down swiftly on the person who did this, and that justice is served," said Mayor Smith. "I pray also that our community sees this for the day of reckoning it is, and that we begin to confront as a community the tragic consequences of gun violence in our streets and neighborhoods. We are -- all of us -- responsible at some level for our community. Our leaders and citizens alike must do what Officer Wallace did, and confront with courage the evil that lurks among us, and threatens our neighbors and ourselves.”