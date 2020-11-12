Tim’s Two Cents podcast with USM baseball coach Scott Berry

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with University of Southern Mississippi baseball coach Scott Berry.
Berry has been at USM since 2000, spending 10 years as lead assistant coach on Corky Palmer’s staff before taking over as head coach in 2010.
Berry has led the Golden Eagles to four Conference USA crowns, four C-USA tournament titles and six NCAA Regional postseason bids.
Berry saw his 11th season cut short when the coronavirus pandemic erased the 2020 spring sports' schedule at colleges and universities across the country.
Berry talks fall baseball, waiting for the word on this spring’s scheduling and the lingering issues of the COVID-19 pandemic.
