10th annual Hattiesburg Half Marathon set for 2021

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pinebelt Foundation has announced next year’s Hattiesburg Half Marathon will be in-person and held on April 10, 2021.
The date is set and things are ready to go for next year’s Hattiesburg Half Marathon. Like many events, the race will come with some changes.
“What we’ve done is talk to the race coordinator, we’ve looked at kind of better practices," said Mike Dixon, executive director of the Pinebelt Foundation. "We’re figuring out ways to stagger start and we’re not going to have a big party right at the end where everyone gathers together.”
COVID-19 caused this year’s race to be virtual, but next year, the foundation wants to do its best to provide a safe, in-person experience for runners.
“We’ll be involved in that planning and give input from a health care perspective," said Millie Swan, vice president of Forrest Health. "Whether screenings will still need to be done for those participating in the race or those that will be attending the race. We’ll make those decisions closer to date.”
The course will start downtown, head toward the Avenues and loop around the Hattiesburg Zoo. A portion of the route also goes through the University of Southern Mississippi campus and finishes along the Longleaf Trace.
“We know that this is certainly a growing part of outdoor tourism," said Marlo Dorsey, executive director of VisitHattiesburg. "It’s a fun, safe way to be able to participate and do things. We’re looking forward to being able to grow this event and making it bigger and better than ever before.”
The race is capped at 1,000 runners. Registration starts Dec. 1.
All proceeds from the race will benefit participating nonprofits in the Pine Belt.
