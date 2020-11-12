Pine Belt Prep Football-Week X-Roundup II

RICHLAND, Miss. (WDAM) - After coming out of coronavirus quarantine last week that forced it to forfeit two regular-season football games, Sumrall High School took care of business with a 20-7 victory over Richland High School in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs.
With the win, Sumrall (3-6) was scheduled to host Lawrence County High School in a second-round Class 4A playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Lawrence County will not make that trip because of COVID-19 issues and will forfeit the second-round game to the Bobcats.
The coronavirus not only bumped Sumrall into the quarterfinals, but also already has determined who the Bobcats will meet on Nov. 21.
Mendenhall High School (4-3) advanced to the quarters via a COVID-19-forced forfeit from McComb High School.
Against Richland (6-3), the Bobcats took a 3-0 lead after one quarter on a Brycen Smith field goal.
Sumrall capped the game’s scoring with touchdown runs in the second period by James Ford and Tyler Daniels and another Smith field goal.
Trevor Daniels competed 8-of 14 passes for 71 yards and rushed 10 times for 41 yards.
Tyler Daniels had 54 yards rushing on six carries and caught four passes for 36 yards. J.J.Parker ran for 50 yards on seven carries
POPLARVLLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Tyron Houston rushed for 227 yards as the Hornets rolled up 632 yards rushing to take the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs against the visiting Eagles (4-6).
Houston, who cracked the 200-yard rushing plane and ran for two touchdowns on just nine carries, also scored on a 61-yard hook-up with quarterback Matt Will.
Houston was one of three Hornets to top the 100-yard rushing mark. Gregory Swann had 134 yards and touchdown on eight carries and D.J. Richardbey ran for 199 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries.
Avan Jarvis rushed for 58 yards and a score on four carries and Quinton Baxter finished with 52 yards and a touchdown on three carries.
Poplarville (7-3), which has won seven consecutive games, will visit South Pike High School (7-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - Larry Magee and Octavious Harvey each rushed for two scores as the Trojans ran away from the Tigers in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.
The Trojans, who ran for 580 yards and eight touchdowns, led 13-0 after one quarter and 32-7 at halftime.
Harvey rushed for 193 yards on 15 carries, including touchdown runs of 30 yards and 5 yards. Magee finished with 91 yards on eight carries, with scoring runs of 7 yards and 21 yards.
Ja’Kaden Mark also topped the 100-yard mark, picking up 103 yards on 10 carries, including a 7-yard scoring run.
Jartavious Martin had 58 yards on three carries, including a 22-yard touchdown run. Qavonte Swanigan scored on a 5-yard touchdown run and had three catches for 25 yards.
KaMarious Husband added an 11-yard scoring run and quarterback Jayden Duncan punched in a 2-point conversion run.
Running back Johnnie Daniels caught a 65-yard t9uchdown pass and popped in a pair of 2-point conversion runs for Crystal Springs (6-4).
The Tigers also scored on a 40-yard on pass by Lorenzo Vallerie and a 26-yared run by Jama Wheeler.
The Trojans (8-2) will visit Kemper County High School (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
