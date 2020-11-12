Nice and sunny with low humidity for Thursday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Today will be nice and mostly sunny. Highs will top out into the mid-70s with lower humidity. Temperatures will fall into the 60s this evening. Lows tonight will bottom out in the low 40s.
Friday will be amazing! Highs will top out in the mid-70s with sunny skies. Temperatures will fall into the low 60a and upper 50s for those Football games tomorrow night.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
A front will bring a few clouds and maybe a stray shower as it passes through late on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.
Next week will feel more fall-like as cooler air arrives on Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s for the first half of next week with sunny skies. Morning lows will be chilly as we dip down into the low 40s!
