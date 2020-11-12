Mount Olive ‘Crossroads’ exhibit entering third week

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - A traveling exhibit on life in small-town USA is about to enter its third week on display in Covington County.
Crossroads: Change in Rural America is an exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution that has been in the Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department meeting room since Oct. 30. It runs through Dec. 12.
Admission is free.
Exhibit director Sandra Boyd said nearly 200 people have visited the exhibit so far. Special programs related to the exhibit are also being hosted each Saturday at 10 a.m. at the nearby Mount Olive Presbyterian Church.
This Saturday, a presentation called Railroads in the Development of South Mississippi will be held.
Mount Olive is one of six towns across Mississippi that is hosting the exhibit.
