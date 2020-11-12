Mississippi author holds book signing in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi author held a book signing event at the Waynesboro-Wayne County Library on Thursday.
Randy Pierce is the Director of the Mississippi Judicial College at the University of Mississippi and is also an accomplished author,
His latest novel “Missy” takes place in Greene County, where he was raised and currently resides.
While the book is a work of fiction, the message of forgiveness is all too real. A hard-hitting tale of loss, grief and redemption, the author says “Missy” is meant to remind us all about what’s really important in life.
“It’s a book meant to capture and draw the reader in, to experience what those characters in the book are experiencing, and I think touch them, touch your heart a little bit and draw on your emotions and shows you over time, that some folks can forgive sooner than others,” Pierce said. “You’re going to laugh a little bit, you’re going to cry a little bit, but in the end you’re going to feel better for having read the book."
‘Missy’ is available online at dogwoodpress.com and Amazon or you can pick up a copy locally at Mainstreet Books in Hattiesburg.
