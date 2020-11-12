Miss. reports more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 130,000.
MSDH reported 1,271 COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 130,665 cases and 3,514 deaths.
One of the new deaths was reported in Jasper County. More than 100 of the new cases were reported in the Pine Belt.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 14,644 COVID-19 cases and 391 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 1,089 cases, 31 deaths
- Forrest: 3,326 cases, 83 deaths
- Greene: 534 cases, 19 deaths
- Jasper: 756 cases, 20 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 492 cases, 15 deaths
- Jones: 3,198 cases, 85 deaths
- Lamar: 2,549 cases, 46 deaths
- Marion: 1,023 cases, 46 deaths
- Perry: 578 cases, 24 deaths
- Wayne: 1,089 cases, 22 deaths
MSDH also is reporting more than 111,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 1.1 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
