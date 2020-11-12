Local, state leaders talk about president’s voter fraud claims

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Local and state leaders in Mississippi are discussing voter fraud claims made by President Donald Trump.
Joe Biden was called President-Elect by the Associated Press Saturday after being declared the winner in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.
Since then, Pres. Trump has denounced that claim and has not conceded, professing voter fraud and irregularities are to blame for the results of the election.
Here in the Pine Belt, many state leaders are calling for transparency in the vote count. Among them is Republican Congressman Steven Palazzo, who disagrees with mail-in voting.
“This is just a good example of why mail-in balloting is wrong...,” said Rep. Palazzo. “When it comes to the federal election process, the American people- Democrat or Republican- need to know that it’s fair and it’s free from corruption and bad influence.”
However, local Democratic party members say it is reckless for local leaders to back Pres. Trump’s voter fraud claims.
“I would say it’s extremely disappointing,” said Brad Parker, Vice-Chair of the Forrest County Democratic Party. “It’s just really disappointing and frankly irresponsible to have elected officials making those kinds of totally unfounded claims.”
According to the Associated Press, there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. But, Congressman Palazzo says Americans deserve a truthful answer.
“I think the American people deserve to know, regardless of party, you know that this election was free of corruption so we can move forward hopefully as a united nation,” said Rep. Palazzo.
Some Democrats say Pres. Trump’s claims of voter fraud are acts of despair.
“From my perspective on the outside, it looks like it’s desperation and not being willing to accept the fact that he lost,” said Parker. “I don’t see any real, clear, logical reason for Trump to be continuing to pursue this, it just sort of looks like desperation at this point.”
Although AP has called Biden the projected winner, Georgia and North Carolina have yet to be called.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.