$5K raffle winner announced by Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg held a raffle on Thursday to raise funds for the organization.
Beth Ann Rayborn was the lucky winner of a $5,000 cash prize.
The organization usually holds its annual Charity Ball to help raise funds for the many projects they do, but due to COVID-19 they decided on a raffle.
The raffle was an opportunity for the public to support the group while also donating to a good cause.
Chapter president Whitney Hinton said they have a long history of helping others.
“The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg was founded by 10 women 79 years ago who saw a need and wanted to serve children in the community," Hinton said. “They looked around themselves and they saw the children needed food and they needed clothes and they needed help, and so that’s how we started and we’ve continued that mission.”
“We appreciate our sponsors and our donors for everything they do and their generosity because we could not operate and do what we do without them,” she added.
The Junior Auxiliary is also holding an online auction with about 200 items up for bid at its website here: jahattiesburg.givesmart.com.
All proceeds will support the various projects of the Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg throughout the coming year.
