JC’s Holliday overcomes injury to earn scholarship

Jones College Sports Information
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – After rehabilitating a knee injury that cost her all but three games of the 2019-20 women’s basketball season, Jones College forward Endia Holliday is certain that her best games lie ahead of her.
So, does Western Carolina University.
Holliday signed a basketball scholarship Wednesday at the JC Football Fieldhouse to play for the Lady Catamounts.
“The atmosphere, the team, the coaches and the new environment,” Holliday said of her decision to join the Southern Conference squad
“(Jones) has been a great experience for me and I’ve learned a lot. I’m going to miss it, but I’m ready for something new.”
Holliday, a product of South Jones High School, played in all 31 games as a true freshman in 2018-19.
The 6-footer averaged 4.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game to help Jones to a 28-3 record. Her best game during the 2018-19 season was a 10-point, 12-rebound performance against Southwest Community College.
The Lady Bobcats earned a Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges title, a Region 23 tournament crown and an appearance in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I National Tournament in Lubbock, Texas.
In 2019-20, Holliday started three games before going down with the season-ending injury. She has worked to rehab the knee and said she is ready to take the court this season for the Bobcats.
“It has helped me a lot,” she said of her recovery. “It was hard and I can’t lie about that, but to God be the glory because He is the only one who got me through all of this and I’m thankful.”
Bobcat head coach Missy Bilderback said Holliday will be a great fit at Western Carolina.
“Western Carolina is getting a really great player, but also a wonderful person,” she said. "Endia makes everyone around her better with her positive attitude and the daily example she sets.
“WCU’s coaching staff and style of play are a perfect fit for Endia and we feel she will have great success there. We are thankful we get to coach her one more season and then we can’t wait to follow her on her journey at WCU.”
Faces and names familiar in the Pine Belt might help Holliday’s transition at Western Carolina.
Former University of Southern Miss associate head coach Kiley Hill is the head coach. Former Jones assistant coach Brooke Rhodes is WCU’s associate head coach. Former USM player Megan Brown is an assistant with the Lady Catamounts.
Holliday’s next step will have to wait until next year, though. For now, she will be expected to uphold the high standards set by Bilderback.
“The standard has not changed,” she said. “We are still going to be great, and it’s not going to stop.”
The Bobcats have won four consecutive region titles and three consecutive conference championships.
JC will open the season Jan. 22 at Holmes Community College in Goodman, Miss.
