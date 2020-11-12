Jasper County Sheriff’s Department hosting seized property auction

BAY SPRING, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department will auction off seized items from the past few years on Saturday.
The items are county property seized from guilty drug cases. Items include power tools, electronics, furniture and a few vehicles.
“A lot of times when you deal with drug cases, a lot of the property they have that was obtained through drug sales or people trading for drugs, the court will seize it," Sheriff Randy Johnson said. "Law enforcement will seize that property. Once the sentence goes through and the person pleads or is found guilty, the court turns the property over to the agency that seized it.”
Johnson said there are over 140 lots with a few items each.
“It’s just something that’s county stuff now we gotta get moved,” Johnson said. “We’re going to try to get rid of it. Most of it works, some of it probably doesn’t, we haven’t tried every item."
The auction will begin at 9 a.m. at the building often called the ‘goat barn,’ located at 155 County Road 1421, just north of Bay Springs.
"People are welcome to come up a day or two before we’re going to try to have the building open, let people come in and look at the items if they want to look at them,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the money from the auction will benefit the sheriff’s department.
“All the money that’s raised off this auction will go back into the sheriff department’s drug seizure fund and we can use it for equipment and different items that we need to do our job,” Johnson said.
People interested in browsing items the day before or have questions about the auction can reach out to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
