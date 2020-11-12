Machete-wielding man taken into custody in Miss.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police took a man wielding a machete into custody Thursday morning.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officer responded to the call about the man on Campbell Loop around 7:15 a.m.
Officers tried to talk to the man, but Moore said he refused to cooperate and was eventually taken into custody. No injuries were reported.
According to Moore, the man has active warrants out of Texas and was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.
Pine Mental Health Mobile Crisis Response Team and members of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department assisted during the incident.
