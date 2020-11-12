Hosey wins West Jasper School Board seat

“No photo affidavit ballots, the voter has until five days from the election, which was Tuesday at 5 o’clock, to bring their ID in and we can count the ballots," Rayner said. "The absentee affidavit ballots, basically what that means is that voter had an absentee mailed to them, they went to the polls on Election Day and wanted to vote there instead. So they had to vote an absentee affidavit. So we had to wait a week to make sure that absentee didn’t come back to make sure that person didn’t vote twice.”