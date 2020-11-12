Gov. Reeves holds Facebook Live conference on COVID-19 response

By WDAM Staff | November 12, 2020 at 2:33 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 2:33 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Gov. Tate Reeves will hold a Facebook Live to discuss measures on controlling the spread of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi.

Reeves is holding as he is self-isolating after his youngest daughter recently tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Reeves announced that he extended his COVID-19 “Safe Recovery” executive order and issued mask mandates to 15 counties.

Mississippi reported more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row Thursday with 1,271 new cases and 17 additional deaths were reported.

