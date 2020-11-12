Covington authorities seeking two suspects after major drug round up

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two people wanted on drug charges after a large narcotics operation Tuesday.
Sheriff Darrell Perkins says Jeffrey Holloway and Bradley Tatum remain at large.
A third person, Zyterrious Chatman, was charged with sale of a controlled substance Thursday morning after he turned himself in.
Twelve other people were taken into custody during that operation.
“Most of them worked separately, but most of them knew each other,” Perkins said. “And they were in various parts of the county, the northern part and central part, but then again, most everybody knew everybody.”
“We’re not going to put up with [illegal drugs],” Perkins said. “Our county deserves better and if you are on drugs or you’re selling drugs, you need to stop.”
The Smith County Sheriff’s Department aided in that drug round up.
