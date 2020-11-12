Car carrier truck rear ends 18-wheeler on I-59 Thursday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-wheeler was struck by a car carrier truck Thursday on Interstate 59 North towards Ellisville, causing some vehicles to fall off the carrier.
According to Moselle Volunteer Fire Department Chief Howard James, the 18-wheeler was slowing down on the road when the carrier truck rear-ended the 18-wheeler, causing the 18-wheeler to turnover and the carrier truck to steer off the road.
The carrier trailer tipped over the rails on the side of the interstate and two vehicles from the trailer fell into the ditch.
It is unclear if there were any injuries at this time, but updates will come as soon as that information is available.
Right now, emergency crews are monitoring traffic to make sure the vehicles involved and debris are cleared off the road.
Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Department was also on the scene, along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
