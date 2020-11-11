Hattiesburg honors veterans with Veterans Day ceremony

Hattiesburg honors veterans with Veterans Day ceremony
Mr. Vernon F. Dahmer Jr. was recognized as the 2020 Hattiesburg Veteran of the Year by Mayor Toby Barker. (Source: WDAM)
By Chris Thies | November 11, 2020 at 10:51 AM CST - Updated November 11 at 11:43 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg honored our nation’s heroes with its annual Veterans Day ceremony at Hattiesburg Veterans Park on Wednesday morning.

Mr. Vernon F. Dahmer Jr. was recognized as the 2020 Hattiesburg Veteran of the Year.

Recently named Commander for Camp Shelby Col. Rick Weaver was the keynote speaker for the ceremony.

Several other guest speakers were in attendance, including Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker Councilwoman Deborah Delgado and U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo.

[ MORE: Veterans Day ceremonies scheduled in the Pine Belt ]

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.