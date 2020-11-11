Hattiesburg honors veterans with Veterans Day ceremony

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg honored our nation’s heroes with its annual Veterans Day ceremony at Hattiesburg Veterans Park on Wednesday morning.
Mr. Vernon F. Dahmer Jr. was recognized as the 2020 Hattiesburg Veteran of the Year.
Recently named Commander for Camp Shelby Col. Rick Weaver was the keynote speaker for the ceremony.
Several other guest speakers were in attendance, including Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker Councilwoman Deborah Delgado and U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo.
