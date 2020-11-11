Two Petal men arrested on drug charges

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Metro Narcotics Task Force arrested two Petal men Wednesday on drug charges.
Agents arrested 34-year-old Shawn White and 36-year-old Shun Seals in the 200 block of Bennett Street in Petal, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.
During the arrest, agents seized $3,717 in cash, a gun and drug paraphernalia.
White was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a school while in possession of a firearm. Seals was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a school and possession of ecstasy.
White and Seals were booked into the Forrest County Jail.
