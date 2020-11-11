Rogers, Saul head to justice court judge runoff in Jones County

“If they elect me, they have a, they’ll have a justice court judge who will treat everyone fairly," Rogers said. "It doesn’t matter if you’re rich, poor, Black or White. No matter who you are, I’ll use my good common sense and apply the law. It’s been a joy since July to serve as justice court judge and I believe the transition from when Judge Graham was appointed and left this position to be chancery judge, I believe it was a fairly seamless transition. I believe I was able to slide into that role and take over without any hiccups. I’ve proven that I can apply the law fairly to everyone and I just ask for your support and thank you again for the overwhelming support you gave me in the general election.”