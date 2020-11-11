Rogers, Saul head to justice court judge runoff in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Nov. 24, Jones County will be holding a runoff between Noel Rogers and Sonny Saul to determine who will be the next justice court judge for District 2.
“I’m just overwhelmed by the amount of support that the voters of Jones County gave me and happy to make the runoff. I knew there would be a runoff with four people running,” Rogers said.
On Election Day, Rogers received almost 30% of the vote, with Saul leading at 34%.
“On behalf of my family, I would like to say thank you to the voters of District 2,” Saul said. “Getting the most votes in a field of four candidates was an honor because it symbolizes the trust you have in me.”
Saul says his more than 25 years of service with the Mississippi Highway Patrol qualifies him to be the next justice court judge.
“I have been on the side of the road with violators and experienced real-life situations,” Saul said. “I’ve spent time in court putting DUIs in jail and I’ve testified as an expert witness in vehicular homicide cases. Justice court judge is the one judicial seat that does not require a law degree. While some people think a lawyer should hold that seat, I disagree. In fact, of the 197 justice court judges in the state, only about 34 are lawyers. To me, common-sense and experience are more valuable than a law degree. My law enforcement experience and common-sense approach to conflict qualifies me to be your next justice court judge in district two and I humbly ask for your vote once again on November the 24.”
Rogers says as interim justice court judge, he’s proven that he is able to do the job.
“If they elect me, they have a, they’ll have a justice court judge who will treat everyone fairly," Rogers said. "It doesn’t matter if you’re rich, poor, Black or White. No matter who you are, I’ll use my good common sense and apply the law. It’s been a joy since July to serve as justice court judge and I believe the transition from when Judge Graham was appointed and left this position to be chancery judge, I believe it was a fairly seamless transition. I believe I was able to slide into that role and take over without any hiccups. I’ve proven that I can apply the law fairly to everyone and I just ask for your support and thank you again for the overwhelming support you gave me in the general election.”
Absentee voting for this runoff started Tuesday. The runoff will be held the week of Thanksgiving.
“I would like to encourage everyone to come out and vote again on November the 24 in the runoff election,” Saul said. “As a matter of fact, the only voting that will be done that day is in the runoff.”
“Please go by the courthouse, either in Ellisville or Laurel, and cast your absentee ballot,” Rogers said. “As long as you have a valid excuse that you won’t be in town, they’ll allow you to vote.”
Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks says her office will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for anyone that needs to vote absentee in-person.
