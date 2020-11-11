Player of the Week - Petal QB Jackson Allen leads Panthers into 6A playoffs

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Panthers needed a win on Friday night in order to clinch the playoffs, which is something Petal quarterback Jackson Allen didn’t take lightly.
The senior completed 17-of-23 passes for 276 yards and eight touchdowns in Friday’s 56-34 victory over Terry.
“I threw it to the guys and they made plays,” said Allen. “My offensive line did a great job all night. I don’t think I was touched once. It was just a good game all around."
“He just sees the field so well,” said Panthers head coach Marcus Boyles about his quarterback. “I think that’s the first thing with him. Obviously, the offensive line did a good job, the receivers did a good job, but I think Jackson sees the field well and takes what the defense gives him."
The Panthers (6-4) will travel to D’Iberville High School to face the undefeated Warriors in the opening round of the 6A playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“We strive off of big plays,” said Allen. “We feel like the more big plays we made, the better chance we have to win it. We’re feeling very confident going into this week.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.