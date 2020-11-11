3 Pine Belt players chosen for 2020 MHSAA Mr. Football honors

CLINTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Three high school football players from the Pine Belt have been selected to be Mississippi Mr. Football recipients for the 2020 season.
The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced the recipients Wednesday as one player from each of the six MHSAA classifications gets chosen for the honor.
Lumberton senior running back/quarterback Robert Henry, Taylorsville senior quarterback Ty Keyes and Magee senior quarterback Chandler Pittman were the three players from the area who were chosen to be recipients for this year’s award.
Henry, who was Class 1A Mr. Football last season, has rushed for 1,440 yards, passed for 419 yards and has a total of 27 touchdowns this season for Lumberton as they stand at an 8-1 record.
Keyes has thrown for 1,552 yards and 16 touchdowns this season while completing 84 of his 132 passes and has only thrown three interceptions, contributing to Taylorsville’s 8-1 record as he captures Class 2A Mr. Football for the third year in a row.
Pittman has passed for 1,496 yards, ran for 682 yards and has a total of 26 touchdowns for Magee to earn Class 3A Mr. Football honors as the team is still undefeated at 8-0.
The other three recipients for Mississippi Mr. Football are Louisville senior defensive end/tight end Ty Cooper for Class 4A, Neshoba Central senior running back/outside linebacker Jarquez Hunter for Class 5A and D’Iberville senior cornerback/wide receiver Justin Walley for Class 6A.
Winners for Mr. Football were selected by a statewide committee of high school coaches and media who cover high school football.
Presentation dates and locations the awards will be announced at a later date.
Mississippi Mr. Football is done in partnership with the New Orleans Saints, MHSAA and the Mississippi Association of Coaches.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.