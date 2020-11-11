Petal superintendent named 2021 Miss. Superintendent of the Year

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Association of School Administrators named Petal School District Superintendent Matt Dillon the 2021 Mississippi Superintendent of the Year.
Dillon said when he got the call informing him of the news, he immediately thought of others that he feels made the award possible.
“My family. My wife and kids who have sacrificed over the years to make sure that we were in the best place for me to advance my career,” Dillon said.
Dillion said the Petal School District deserves credit as well.
“They make me look really good, because they are good at what they do," Dillon said. “We have strong leaders throughout. We have excellent teachers that go above and beyond. We have a student body that’s totally amazing.”
Dillon added he is now in the running for the national title. In 2021, we’ll find out if Dillon could be the National Superintendent of the year.
