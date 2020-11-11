1,256 new COVID-19 cases in MS, 17 additional deaths reported

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 129,300.
MSDH reported 1,256 COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 129,394 cases and 3,497 deaths.
One death was reported from the Pine Belt as it comes from the Lamar County area.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 14,542 COVID-19 cases and 390 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 1,083 cases, 31 deaths
- Forrest: 3,307 cases, 83 deaths
- Greene: 526 cases, 19 deaths
- Jasper: 751 cases, 19 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 486 cases, 15 deaths
- Jones: 3,184 cases, 85 deaths
- Lamar: 2,537 cases, 46 deaths
- Marion: 1,019 cases, 46 deaths
- Perry: 566 cases, 24 deaths
- Wayne: 1,083 cases, 22 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 111,430 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 1,152,661 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
