Mississippi Power donates $825K in technology grants to four local HBCUs

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Power, in partnership with the Southern Company Charitable Foundation, announced that $825,000 in technology grants will be awarded to four local historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
Jackson State University, Mississippi Valley State University, Rust College and Tougaloo College will receive grants to provide students with scholarships, internships, leadership development and access to technology and innovation to support career readiness.
“Investing in Mississippi’s HBCU students is an investment in the future workforce of our state,” Mississippi Power President and CEO Anthony Wilson said. “We believe engaging these graduates will help ensure a thriving economy for Mississippi for years to come.”
The company said that Mississippi’s HBCUs have provided African American students with high-quality education and skills development when laws prohibited them from being admitted at predominately white colleges and universities.
“Ensuring students have the resources and support to learn, excel and graduate is a critical role of all higher learning institutions,” said Moses Feagin, Mississippi Power’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Diversity Officer. “Mississippi’s HBCUs produce leaders and innovators. We want to support the mission of these schools and connect with the talent pipeline they’ve created.”
